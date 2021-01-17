UrduPoint.com
Last, Second Rainspell Of Ongoing Month To Be Expected From Next Week In Capital: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The last and second rain spell of the current month in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi would be expected from next week.

Talking to APP, Spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD)Dr Khalid Malik Sunday said the likely rainspell would also grip the northern areas followed by snowfall.

He further elaborated fog would may reduce after rains as these days dense fog occurred in Capital during morning and night hours.

Adding that rainspells would be benefitted for reducing allergies in the atmosphere.

He said face mask a major source to protect from these kinds of allergies.

