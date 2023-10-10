Open Menu

Last Solar Eclipse Of 2023 On Oct 14

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2023 | 09:07 PM

Last solar eclipse of 2023 on Oct 14

The last solar eclipse of the year 2023 will take place on 14th of the current month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The last solar eclipse of the year 2023 will take place on 14th of the current month.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) office sources told APP that the second and last solar eclipse of this year will start at 8:04pm on Oct 14, while ending at 1:55am on Oct 15. However, the eclipse could not be seen in Pakistan, they said.

The solar eclipse will be visible in southwestern Mexico, various countries in Central America, while it will also be visible in central Colombia and northern Brazil, they said.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the last lunar eclipse of the year will be taking place on October 28.

On this day the lunar eclipse will start at 11:02pm and would be in the full swing by 1:14am, ending at 3:26pm on October 29.

