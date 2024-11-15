Open Menu

Last Super Moon Of This Year To Be Visible Today

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 10:18 PM

Last super moon of this year to be visible today

The last super moon of this year will be visible today, which would be seen in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The last super moon of this year will be visible today, which would be seen in Pakistan.

According to Pakistani Standard Time, the super moon will be seen at 2:28 AM.

Astronomer Dr.

Javed Iqbal said in a statement that the super moon occurs when the moon is closest to the earth in its equatorial orbit. During the super moon, the moon appears 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter.

He further informed that during the super moon, the total distance between the Earth and the Moon is 360,378 km, and the total distance between the Moon and the Earth in orbit is 384,400 km.

