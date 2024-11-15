Last Super Moon Of This Year To Be Visible Today
Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 10:18 PM
The last super moon of this year will be visible today, which would be seen in Pakistan
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The last super moon of this year will be visible today, which would be seen in Pakistan.
According to Pakistani Standard Time, the super moon will be seen at 2:28 AM.
Astronomer Dr.
Javed Iqbal said in a statement that the super moon occurs when the moon is closest to the earth in its equatorial orbit. During the super moon, the moon appears 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter.
He further informed that during the super moon, the total distance between the Earth and the Moon is 360,378 km, and the total distance between the Moon and the Earth in orbit is 384,400 km.
Recent Stories
HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway
DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops
Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka
Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development ..
FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against ..
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral r ..
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid ..
Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full military honors
Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign progress
Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mutual cooperation
Special prayers for rain offered
Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway5 minutes ago
-
DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops5 minutes ago
-
Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka5 minutes ago
-
FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against Federal Entities11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral relations11 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid agitation, offers t ..15 minutes ago
-
Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full military honors15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign progress15 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mutual cooperation15 minutes ago
-
Special prayers for rain offered15 minutes ago
-
Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal22 minutes ago
-
Dialogue only way to resolve political matters: Barrister Malik22 minutes ago