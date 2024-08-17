Open Menu

Last Survivor Of PIA’s 1965 Cairo Air Crash Passes Away

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2024 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Former Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) general manager of public affairs Salahuddin Siddique has passed away in London.

He was 93.

Siddique was the last one to pass away among the six passengers who had survived the 1965 PIA plane crash in Cairo, a media report said. He retired from the PIA in 1980.

A PIA plane flying from Karachi to Cairo crashed on May 20, 1965, some 20 kilometres away from the Cairo airport. The inaugural PIA flight was going from Karachi to London via Dhahran in Saudi Arabia and Cairo. There were a total of 128 persons onboard the ill-fated plane, including passengers and crew.

As many as 122 persons died in the crash, including PIA air hostess Momi Gul Durrani. Some 21 journalists and media persons also died in the plane crash including Associated Press of Pakistan Administrator AK Qureshi and National Press Trust Chairman Major General Hayauddin.

