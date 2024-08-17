Last Survivor Of PIA’s 1965 Cairo Air Crash Passes Away
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The last survivor of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) 1965 Cairo air crash, Salahuddin Siddique, has passed away in London at the age of 93.
A former General Manager of Public Affairs at PIA, Salahuddin Siddique was among the six passengers who survived the tragic crash. He retired from PIA in 1980.
According to family sources, Salahuddin Siddique had been living in London for many years. He is survived by a son and a daughter.
His funeral was held in London, where a large number of relatives, friends, and well-wishers attended.
The PIA plane, which was on its inaugural flight from Karachi to London via Dhahran and Cairo, crashed on May 20, 1965, about 20 kilometres from Cairo airport.
A total of 128 people were on board, including passengers and crew.
Tragically, 122 lives were lost, including PIA air hostess Momi Gul Durrani and 21 journalists, including A.K. Qureshi, Administrator of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), and Major General Hayatuddin, Chairman of the National Press Trust.
In a statement, a PIA spokesperson expressed condolences on behalf of the airline's management to Siddique's family, saying, "Today, we have lost a cherished colleague. Salahuddin Siddique's contributions to the national airline will always be remembered."
