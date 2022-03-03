UrduPoint.com

Last Warning For India As Pakistan Navy Intercepts Submarine: Sheikh Rashid

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said intercepting of an intruding Indian submarine into Pakistani waters by the Pakistan Navy was a last warning for India

The Pakistan Navy's Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit tracked and intercepted the attempt of India's latest Kalvari class submarine of entering the Pakistani waters on March 1.

"As Pakistan is a peace loving country, we did not hit but warned (the submarine) to return" Sheikh Rashid said in a statement.

He said it was the fourth time that India had tried to enter Pakistan's deep sea waters. The Pakistan Navy had intercepted the Indian submarine a year back.

The minister emphatically stated that with Pakistan having strong and brave armed forces, including army, navy and air force, no one could cast an evil eye on the great country and the nation.

Sheikh Rashid appreciated the Pakistan Navy's competence and resolve in defending the country's maritime frontiers.

