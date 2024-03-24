Last Week Of March To Witness Peak Of Pollen Concentration, PMD Advises Precautions
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The peak of pollen concentration is expected to be observed in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad during the last week of March 2024, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
The PMD has advised the citizens to take precautionary measures in wake of the escalating pollen concentration in Rawalpindi and Islamabad areas.
The pollen concentration has started spreading in twin cities due to increase in temperature. The people suffering from pollen allergy are advised to take all precautionary measures in this regard.
The most abundant pollen types in Islamabad are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.
Out of all these species, Paper Mulberry shares about 97 percent of the total pollen count, and its concentration touches the extreme limits of around 45,000 per cubic meter of air, during the peak of the blossom season.
The PMD will continue publishing pollen concentration data alert throughout the pollen season (March – April) on its website (www.pmd.gov.pk ) and print/electronic media on daily basis.
The general public may contact on following No. 051-9250745, 051-9250364 and 051-9250369 or email at [email protected] for queries about pollen.
