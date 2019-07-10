Last witness testified in reference against Ishaq Dar

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday testified the last prosecution witness and NAB Investigation Officer (IO) Nadir Abbas in a reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income.

The defense counsel would conduct cross examining with NAB on July 17.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Dar and other co-accused. The co-accused including Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Raza were also present.

It may be mentioned here that the accused Ishaq Dar had already been declared proclaimed offender in the reference after he failed to appear before the court.