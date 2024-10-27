- Home
- Pakistan
- Lasting peace in S. Asia hinges upon just, peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue: DPM Dar
Lasting Peace In S. Asia Hinges Upon Just, Peaceful Resolution Of Kashmir Issue: DPM Dar
Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday said that Pakistan remained committed to promoting peace in South Asia and sought constructive relations with all neighbors, however, lasting peace in the region could not be realized without a just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in line with the UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of Kashmiri people.
“Pakistan stands in unwavering solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their struggle and will continue to provide its full political, moral and diplomatic support to the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination,” the deputy prime minister/foreign minister said on the observance of Kashmir Black Day.
He said October 27 marked a somber turning point in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. On this day, seventy-seven years ago, the Indian forces landed in Srinagar, marking the beginning of a prolonged and painful chapter for the region.
Over the past seven decades, India has employed various strategies to strengthen its control over Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he added.
However, since August 5, 2019, they had witnessed an accelerated effort to undermine the internationally recognized disputed status of IIOJK and to marginalize the rights and voices of the Kashmiri people.
“The actions taken by Indian authorities, including attempts to alter the demographic and political landscape of the territory, stand in direct violation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the Fourth Geneva Convention. Despite these measures, the resolve of the Kashmiri people remains undeterred,” a press release quoted the deputy prime minister as saying.
Today, Dar said the region was witnessing an intensification of repression. Thousands of political leaders and activists remained behind bars, with 14 political parties effectively banned.
Draconian emergency and counter terrorism laws granted Indian forces sweeping powers, enabling them to arrest or eliminate any individual and destroy property at will, he added.
The deputy prime minister/foreign minister further said that nonetheless, the spirit and determination of the Kashmiri people endured, as they continued their peaceful struggle for justice and self-determination.
“While elections for the Legislative Assembly of IIOJK have recently been conducted, any such exercise, carried out under the framework of the Indian Constitution and amidst an overwhelming military presence, cannot be considered a substitute for the legitimate right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people,” he stressed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Former prime minister of AJK strongly condemn India's occupation of Kashmir11 minutes ago
-
FFP to showcase entire range at Saudi International Halal Expo 202451 minutes ago
-
PFC chief calls for strengthening bilateral trade to reduce Pakistan's trade deficit51 minutes ago
-
Two motorcyclists crushed to death in Khairpur51 minutes ago
-
Chinese University names it's research centre after Pak scientist1 hour ago
-
Maqam leads rally on Kashmir Black Day, urges UN to fulfill promise1 hour ago
-
Pakistan media rises for Kashmir, condemns India's 77-year occupation of Kashmir1 hour ago
-
Call to establish rehabilitation centers for addicts1 hour ago
-
Mushaal urges youth to amplify Kashmir cause2 hours ago
-
'Kashmiris dream of freedom will become a reality soon'; says Tarar2 hours ago
-
Shamim Shawl labels Oct 27 'Conspiracy', honors Kashmiri women' s courage2 hours ago
-
Governor KP condemns Indian brutalities in IIOJ&K, urges implementation of UN resolutions2 hours ago