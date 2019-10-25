UrduPoint.com
Lasting Peace Linked To Resolution Of Outstanding Disputes: President

Fri 25th October 2019 | 09:50 PM

BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said that the lasting peace in the region could only be achieved through the resolution of outstanding disputes which also hindered the growth and realization of countries' true economic potential.

Addressing the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in here, the president said the sustainable development was linked to peace and security and Pakistan had been an advocate and practitioner of this integrated approach.

He told the international gathering that consistent with its vision for Naya Pakistan, the government had fully integrated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its national development plans.

He said the government had launched Ehsass Program designed to provide social security nets, alleviate poverty, enhance investments in universal health and education without which no country could prosper.

The president said the endeavors to achieve the SDGs would fail unless the structural causes of poverty were also addressed among and within the countries.

He said it was imperative that international trade was free and fair for all the nations, investment should be made profitable for all partners and weak and disadvantaged nations and communities must be supported to eradicate poverty.

While reiterating Pakistan's policy of peaceful neighborhood, the president said that the government's vision of peaceful development would continue to guide its efforts to help create an environment that fostered cooperation and development.

He said Pakistan had demonstrated this commitment by facilitating political settlement in Afghanistan by supporting an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

He said Pakistan remained concerned about the evolving developments in the middle East and Gulf region and was endeavoring to facilitate a process to help ease tension and resolve differences through political and diplomatic means.

President Alvi said that Pakistan firmly believed in enhancing the accountability, transparency and representativeness of the United Nations and United Nations Security Council (UNSC). A reformed UNSC must afford NAM member states an equal opportunity to contribute to the maintenance of peace and security.

He told the gathering that pandering to the ambition of a few states specially those that willfully violated the UNSC resolutions, would be counter-productive and undermined the spirit of the UN Charter, international laws and the reform process.

He said the NAM members should reaffirm commitment to cooperative multilateralism to pursue the shared goals of more democratic and equitable and just world order, not based on center of privilege andpower, but one that fostered the ideals of prosperity and well beingof all.

