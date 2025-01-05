Lasting regional peace hinges on Kashmir plebiscite, says Rana Qasim Noon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon on Sunday stated that resolving the Kashmir issue through a plebiscite in line with UN Security Council resolutions is crucial for achieving peace in the region.

In his message on Kashmir Right to Self-Determination Day, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon emphasized that on January 5, 1949, the United Nations Security Council recognized the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination, by adopting a resolution endorsing their right to decide their future through a referendum.

He stated that the Kashmiri people on both sides of the Line of Control are currently celebrating their fundamental right to self-determination.

He stated that the Kashmiri people have been striving for their right to self-determination for over seven decades, with innocent children, women, and elders making immense sacrifices in this pursuit.

The Kashmiri people will persist in their struggle until they secure their right to self-determination.

He urged the United Nations to ensure the implementation of resolutions concerning the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination, emphasizing that the oppression and repression by the Indian government cannot suppress their movement for this right.

He said Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, and the Pakistani people share a deep bond with the Kashmiri people. Pakistan will steadfastly continue to support the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination and their struggle for freedom.

He urged the United Nations to acknowledge the legitimate demand of the Kashmiri people for self-determination in line with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon stated that a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue is crucial, in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He emphasized that Pakistan will persist in providing steadfast moral, diplomatic, and political support to the Kashmiri people on all regional and international platforms.