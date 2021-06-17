UrduPoint.com
Late Constable Hussain Bux's Widow Gets Pension After 18 Years

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Late constable Hussain Bux's widow gets pension after 18 years

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :On intervention of Aijaz Ali Khan, Ombudsman Sindh, an issue regarding deficiency period for grant of family pension to a widow was resolved after 18 years of the death of Police Constable Hussain Bux.

Mst. Bhira w/o Hussain Bux had filed a complaint in March 2018 stating that her husband was appointed as a police constable on 11.02.1991 and died during service on 21.03.2000, but benefits were not allowed to her on the plea that her husband had less than 10 years of qualifying service. She therefore requested to intervene.

The complaint was admitted and took up with the authorities concerned including Secretary to Government of Sindh, Home Department.

After persuasion, the police authorities submitted the case to Home Department, government of Sindh for condoning the deficient period of 10 months and 20 days in qualifying service of the deceased employee so that the widow may avail the benefit of the pension benefits and later, the Sindh Finance Department gave its approval in the matter.

Thereafter, the concerned District Accounts Officer, Hyderabad, confirmed payment of dues to the widow, who confirmed the same and extended her thankfulness.

The Ombudsman has expressed his satisfaction that on his intervention a widow got benefit after 18 years.

