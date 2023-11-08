Open Menu

Late Crushing At Sugar-mills Poses Challenge To Timely Wheat Sowing

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Late crushing at sugar-mills poses challenge to timely wheat sowing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) In a pressing concern for Pakistan's agrarian landscape, the issue of delayed crushing at sugar mills has emerged as a significant threat to the timely cultivation of wheat, the nation's crucial crop.

Representatives of Agri Forum Pakistan Ch. Ahmed Ali Akhtar, Muhammad Mujahid, Muhammad Ali Aaraen, Mehr Rashid Nasir, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and some others on Wednesday demanded of the Punjab government to take action.

The majority of small-scale farmers, deeply reliant on agricultural practices, face a dilemma as the late sugarcane crushing season encroaches upon the optimal period for wheat sowing, they maintained.

The delay in sugar mill operations is causing a ripple effect, directly impacting the availability of land for timely wheat cultivation. Farmers, expressing their worries, have articulated the urgent need for an early commencement of the sugarcane crushing season to ensure maximum land availability for wheat sowing, which significantly affects per-acre production.

Moreover, a critical demand has also been voiced by the farmers, emphasizing the establishment of a fair price for sugarcane at Rs 450 per 40 kg. This call aligns with their goal of ensuring a more economically viable approach to agriculture while incentivizing and supporting their efforts in crop cultivation, they hinted.

The government's objective to increase wheat production by an ambitious 7.5 maunds per acre, aiming to escalate the yield from 31.5 maunds to 38 maunds per acre, stands at risk due to the bottleneck caused by late sugar mill crushing. The ongoing campaign at the governmental level to encourage maximum wheat sowing faces significant hurdles if the issue of delayed crushing remains unaddressed.

Simultaneously, farmers are experiencing additional challenges, including the soaring prices of fertilizers, the exorbitant costs of electricity, and the persistent scarcity of water for crops. These concerns, highlighted by the agricultural community, necessitate the government's attention and action for sustainable and productive farming practices.

As the government rallies for a robust wheat sowing campaign, the specter of late sugar mill crushing looms large, potentially impeding the achievement of wheat sowing targets and jeopardizing the overall agricultural landscape. Addressing this issue is pivotal to securing a successful and productive harvest season, they concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Electricity Government Of Punjab Water Agriculture Rashid Nasir Agri Price Muhammad Ali From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

vivo V29e 5G Leak: A Glimpse into the Future of Sm ..

Vivo V29e 5G Leak: A Glimpse into the Future of Smartphones

1 hour ago
 Emirates Celebrates a Decade of Success in Sialkot

Emirates Celebrates a Decade of Success in Sialkot

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 England Vs. The Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 England Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts p ..

Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts people-to-people contacts: Sola ..

16 hours ago
SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadsh ..

SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadshow in UAE

16 hours ago
 'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwel ..

'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwell

16 hours ago
 Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia brea ..

Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia break Afghanistan hearts

16 hours ago
 Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blam ..

Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blamed

16 hours ago
 MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: D ..

MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: Dr Sattar

16 hours ago
 Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan