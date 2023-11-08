Late crushing at sugar-mills poses challenge to timely wheat sowing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) In a pressing concern for Pakistan's agrarian landscape, the issue of delayed crushing at sugar mills has emerged as a significant threat to the timely cultivation of wheat, the nation's crucial crop.

Representatives of Agri Forum Pakistan Ch. Ahmed Ali Akhtar, Muhammad Mujahid, Muhammad Ali Aaraen, Mehr Rashid Nasir, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and some others on Wednesday demanded of the Punjab government to take action.

The majority of small-scale farmers, deeply reliant on agricultural practices, face a dilemma as the late sugarcane crushing season encroaches upon the optimal period for wheat sowing, they maintained.

The delay in sugar mill operations is causing a ripple effect, directly impacting the availability of land for timely wheat cultivation. Farmers, expressing their worries, have articulated the urgent need for an early commencement of the sugarcane crushing season to ensure maximum land availability for wheat sowing, which significantly affects per-acre production.

Moreover, a critical demand has also been voiced by the farmers, emphasizing the establishment of a fair price for sugarcane at Rs 450 per 40 kg. This call aligns with their goal of ensuring a more economically viable approach to agriculture while incentivizing and supporting their efforts in crop cultivation, they hinted.

The government's objective to increase wheat production by an ambitious 7.5 maunds per acre, aiming to escalate the yield from 31.5 maunds to 38 maunds per acre, stands at risk due to the bottleneck caused by late sugar mill crushing. The ongoing campaign at the governmental level to encourage maximum wheat sowing faces significant hurdles if the issue of delayed crushing remains unaddressed.

Simultaneously, farmers are experiencing additional challenges, including the soaring prices of fertilizers, the exorbitant costs of electricity, and the persistent scarcity of water for crops. These concerns, highlighted by the agricultural community, necessitate the government's attention and action for sustainable and productive farming practices.

As the government rallies for a robust wheat sowing campaign, the specter of late sugar mill crushing looms large, potentially impeding the achievement of wheat sowing targets and jeopardizing the overall agricultural landscape. Addressing this issue is pivotal to securing a successful and productive harvest season, they concluded.