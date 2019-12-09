Late Dr. Salauddin remembered at condolence reference for his services

Speakers at a condolence reference highlighted the social, literary and cultural services of late Dr Salahuddin who had passed away recently after a brief illness

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Speakers at a condolence reference highlighted the social, literary and cultural services of late Dr Salahuddin who had passed away recently after a brief illness.

The Gandhara Hindko Board had arranged the reference at the Sain Ahmad Ai Auditorium of the Gandhara Hindko academy in the University Town.

Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, chairman of the board who is also former chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, presided over the event.

A United States-based internationally known writer, author, columnist and cardio-vascular surgeon from Peshawar, Prof Dr Syed Amjad Hussain, was the chief guest.

A senior psychiatrist, zonal president of the World Psychiatric Association and former principal of the Khyber Medical College, Peshawar, Prof Dr Khalid Mufti, was the guest of honour of the function conducted by Ahmad Nadeem Awan.

Several people from various walks of life turned up at the programme to shower praise on Dr Salahuddin who died on October 25 at the age of 56.

Most of the speakers were those who had remained in contact with the late doctor who was famous for his social service, literary and cultural activism and enjoyed a wide respect for that.

The speakers, including Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi,Dr Syed Amjad Hussain, Rukhshanda Naz, Sameena Effat, Prof Dr Adnan Gul, Muhammad Ziauddin, and others talked about various aspects of the life and work of late Dr Salahuddin.

They remembered him for selflessly serving the people through his medical profession and shouldering his other social responsibilities as well.

He was termed a symbol of humility, social service and role model who, the speakers said, would continue to live in the hearts of the people for the work he had accomplished in various fields.

Several Hindko language writer and poets had travelled from Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra districts of the Hazara Division to pay tributes to late Dr Salahuddin. Among them were Prof Nasir Daud, Akhtar Naeem, Raza Tanoli and Shujaat Shahjee.

Recording their sentiments, they said late Dr Salahuddin would always welcome them with open arms at the Hindko Academy as he was Vice-Chairman of the Gandhara Hindko Board and remained associated with this vibrant literary and cultural body for over two decades apart from serving as speaker of the Shoora-e-Hamdard.

A noted women rights activist, Rukhshanda Naz, suggested to the Gandhara Hindko Board to engage a team of young researchers to pen a book to enumerate the services of late Dr Salahuddin as that would motivate others.

An acknowledged writer, poet, research scholar of the Hindko language and General Secretary of the Gandhara Hindko Board, Muhammad Ziauddin, said late Dr Salahuddin was a true son of the soil whose name would keep on shining for his services in social, literary and cultural sectors.

The family members of the late doctor � his mother, sons Dr Muhammad Noman Salahuddin, Dr Muhammad Arsalan Salahuddin, daughter Aiman Salahuddin, cousins Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Imran pledged to continue the great work of the late intellectual.

Some participants presented poetic tribute to Dr Salahuddin with welled-up eyes. The function ended on a collective dua for eternal peace of the departed soul.