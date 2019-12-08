UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Late Film Actress Rani Remembered On Her 73rd Birth Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 12:40 PM

Late film actress Rani remembered on her 73rd birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistani film and television fraternity across the country remembered the famous and talented late actress Rani on her 73rd birth anniversary on Sunday.

Rani was born on 8 December 1946 as Nasira in Mozang, Lahore to Malik Muhammed Shafi and Iqbal Begum in an Arain family.

Rani was a film and television actress. She gained success in the late 1960s when she made a hit pair with famous actor and producer Waheed Murad. She remained one of the most successful actresses of subcontinent and became popular for her dance performances in films.

Rani played various roles in both Urdu and Punjabi films. She started her film career in 1962  as Anwar Kamal Pasha, a veteran film director of the 1950s and 1960s offered her a role in the film "Mehboob".

For several years she was considered a jinxed actress as almost all of her movies between 1962-70 were badly flopped at box office but soon after the success of Hazar Dastan and Dever Bhabi, Rani became a leading actress.

Some of her more notable films are Chann Makhna, Sajjan Pyara, Jind Jan, Duniya Matlib Di, Anjuman (1970 film), Tehzeeb (1971 film), Umrao Jaan Ada (1972), Naag Muni, Seeta Mariam Margaret and Surrayya Bhopali. She also acted in two tv serials Khowahish and Faraib in the early 1990s.

Rani won her first Nigar Award for the film Mera ghar meri jannat in1968 and achieved second Nigar Award for the best actress for her role in the film Sona Chandi in 1983.

Rani died of cancer on 27 May 1993 at the age of 46 in Karachi, just a few days after her daughter Rabia's marriage.  Shortly after Rani's death, her mother who was seriously ill and never knew of her daughter's death, also died. Rani and her mother were buried side by side in Lahore in Muslim Town Cemetery.

Upcoming artists had paid tribute to the late actress by uploading clips of her famous movies and pictures of her enchanting beautiful eyes on social media,moreover they also urged the fans to pray for her eternal peace.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Film And Movies Social Media Marriage Died May December Sunday Cancer Family TV All Best

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 8, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Local Press: Resilience spurring UAEâ€™s economic ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

On Int. Civil Aviation Day: ICAO calls for realisi ..

13 hours ago

Man in Lebanon sets himself alight at protest: Red ..

13 hours ago

Trade volume of 200 US$ between Pakistan, Finland ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.