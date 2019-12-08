Late film actress Rani remembered on her 73rd birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistani film and television fraternity across the country remembered the famous and talented late actress Rani on her 73rd birth anniversary on Sunday.

Rani was born on 8 December 1946 as Nasira in Mozang, Lahore to Malik Muhammed Shafi and Iqbal Begum in an Arain family.

Rani was a film and television actress. She gained success in the late 1960s when she made a hit pair with famous actor and producer Waheed Murad. She remained one of the most successful actresses of subcontinent and became popular for her dance performances in films.

Rani played various roles in both Urdu and Punjabi films. She started her film career in 1962 as Anwar Kamal Pasha, a veteran film director of the 1950s and 1960s offered her a role in the film "Mehboob".

For several years she was considered a jinxed actress as almost all of her movies between 1962-70 were badly flopped at box office but soon after the success of Hazar Dastan and Dever Bhabi, Rani became a leading actress.

Some of her more notable films are Chann Makhna, Sajjan Pyara, Jind Jan, Duniya Matlib Di, Anjuman (1970 film), Tehzeeb (1971 film), Umrao Jaan Ada (1972), Naag Muni, Seeta Mariam Margaret and Surrayya Bhopali. She also acted in two tv serials Khowahish and Faraib in the early 1990s.

Rani won her first Nigar Award for the film Mera ghar meri jannat in1968 and achieved second Nigar Award for the best actress for her role in the film Sona Chandi in 1983.

Rani died of cancer on 27 May 1993 at the age of 46 in Karachi, just a few days after her daughter Rabia's marriage. Shortly after Rani's death, her mother who was seriously ill and never knew of her daughter's death, also died. Rani and her mother were buried side by side in Lahore in Muslim Town Cemetery.

Upcoming artists had paid tribute to the late actress by uploading clips of her famous movies and pictures of her enchanting beautiful eyes on social media,moreover they also urged the fans to pray for her eternal peace.