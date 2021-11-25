UrduPoint.com

Late Gram Cultivation Should Be Completed By Dec 10

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Agriculture experts advised the farmers and growers to complete late cultivation of grams by December 10.

According to a spokesman of the agriculture department here on Thursday, best suitable time for gram cultivation was till November 15.

However, if the growers failed to sow gram crops by mid of November, they could complete its late cultivation up to December 10.

The farmers should use approved varieties of grams including Bital-98, Punjab-2008, Balkasar-2000, Wanihar-2000, Thal-2006, CM-98, Kabli Noor-91 and CM-2008, etc. for cultivation and apply fertilizers after consulting agri experts, he added.

