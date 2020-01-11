UrduPoint.com
Late Hakim Saeed Was Remembered

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 05:25 PM

Late Hakim Saeed was remembered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Bazm-e-Arooj Adab and Tehreek Nifaz-e-Urdu in collaboration with Punjab Council of the Arts Rawalpindi (PUCAR) here on Saturday arranged an event to mark the hundred years birth anniversary of former Governor Sindh and founder of Humdard Foundation Hakim Muhammad Saeed.

The ceremony was presided over by senior lawyer Kokab Iqbal Advocate while former IG Police Saeed ur Rae was the chief guest on the occasion.

The moot was also addressed by Nawabzada Khurshid Khan, Naeem Akram Qureshi, Ali Asghar Samar, Dr Farhat Mehmood, Sarwat Almas, Saeed Ali, Hifza Bukhari, Aleena Fatima, Tayyaba Saleem and others who paid rich tributes to the services of late Hakim Muhammad Saeed. They said that late Hakeem Saeed rendered exemplary services for the cause of the nation as well as the humanity. His great services for the betterment and welfare of human beings could never be forgotten, they added.

