(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed deep grief over the death of Imran Aslam, president of Jang and Geo Media Group.

The prime minister prayed for the departed soul of Imran Aslam to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to his family.

He said late Imran Aslam was a renowned figure in the field of journalism.

Shehbaz Sharif said the services of Imran Aslam for journalism in Pakistan would always be remembered.