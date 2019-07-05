Late journalist Mazhar Rasheed paid rich tributes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Civil society and journalist community paid rich tributes to late senior journalist and member Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) body, Malik Mazhar Rasheed Missan.

Mazhar Rasheed Missan suffered cardiac arrest when he was performing Umrah in Mecca which caused his death. His body was brought back to his home in Bahawalpur district.

He was one of senior professional journalists of the region. He was also member of a central body of PFUJ.

Non-governmental organization, Rural Media Network in collaboration with Chani Goth Press Club organized ceremony to pay rich tributes to Missan.

Speaking on the occasion, senior journalists including Ehsan Ahmed Saher, Shahid Basheer Chaudhary and others said that Missan performed his role as professional journalists who never compromised on principles.