UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Late Journalist Mazhar Rasheed Paid Rich Tributes

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 10:20 AM

Late journalist Mazhar Rasheed paid rich tributes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Civil society and journalist community paid rich tributes to late senior journalist and member Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) body, Malik Mazhar Rasheed Missan.

Mazhar Rasheed Missan suffered cardiac arrest when he was performing Umrah in Mecca which caused his death. His body was brought back to his home in Bahawalpur district.

He was one of senior professional journalists of the region. He was also member of a central body of PFUJ.

Non-governmental organization, Rural Media Network in collaboration with Chani Goth Press Club organized ceremony to pay rich tributes to Missan.

Speaking on the occasion, senior journalists including Ehsan Ahmed Saher, Shahid Basheer Chaudhary and others said that Missan performed his role as professional journalists who never compromised on principles.

Related Topics

Pakistan Mecca Bahawalpur Media

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 5, 2019 in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

NCM issues weather forecasts for next five days

9 hours ago

France to create eco-friendly cemetery space

10 hours ago

Over 80 missing in shipwreck off coast of Tunisia

11 hours ago

DR Congo soldiers, illegal miners face off after d ..

10 hours ago

Reforestation could cut carbon levels by two-third ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.