Late marriages most common cause of breast cancer among women: President PPT Dr Zubaida Qazi

President Pink Pakistan Trust (PPT) Dr. Zubaida Qazi, on Monday said there are many factors that lead to breast cancer around the world, having a first child after the age of 35 years and late marriages are some most common reasons that cause breast cancer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :President Pink Pakistan Trust (PPT) Dr. Zubaida Qazi, on Monday said there are many factors that lead to breast cancer around the world, having a first child after the age of 35 years and late marriages are some most common reasons that cause breast cancer.

She stated this while addressing the breast cancer awareness session "Find the Cure" organized by the Centre of Excellence for Women's Studies, University of Karachi (KU) in collaboration with PPT at the KU Arts Auditorium.

Dr. Zubaida mentioned that unfortunately, Still there is some stigma attached to the breast cancer and usually women feel ashamed and avoid talking about their pain and symptoms.

It has been witnessed that women also do not get due support from their families and are left alone to bear the pain and when their condition worsens, they are brought to the hospital by the time when their disease has entered into the last stage.

She informed the audience that any abnormalities or any abnormal changes around the breast can be an early sign of cancer, so people should not take it lightly and should be treated immediately by a doctor.

According to President PPT Dr. Zubaida Qazi, if any unusual changes are witnessed around the breast then it should not be ignored. She observed that unfortunately, in our country, it takes a long time to consult a doctor due to which breast cancer patients often lost their lives.

She mentioned that PPT, which is a non-profit organization, is dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged women in the country. The PPT provides a free consultation facility for breast cancer patients.

Dr Zubaida Qazi mentioned that the first screening center for breast cancer is going to be established at the KU in order to create awareness among students. She expressed concern over the rising incidence of breast cancer in the country and ignorance about the disease.

She explained in detail about the self-examination that every woman has to examine their breast on monthly basis at the end of a menstrual period.

Dr. Zubaida said at the time of examination women should notice the changes in size, color, shape, or occurrence of any pimple, lump, skin, unusual discharge from nipples, bulging and also emphasized that underarms should not be ignored as well.

"Early diagnosis is essential to defeating breast cancer, which can be treated in a variety of ways, including surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and immunotherapy.

" She shared that PPT has also launched the Pink Pakistan App where doctors, radiologists, and concerned consultants are available to guide people about symptoms and treatment of breast cancer.

Meanwhile, KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said it is possible to cure breast cancer only with timely diagnosis, but unfortunately due to lack of timely diagnosis, the disease is increasing rapidly.

He mentioned that awareness is essential for the prevention of the disease and there can be no better platform for awareness than universities as the higher education institutions provide a platform where students from all over the country come to seek knowledge and this is the best source of student awareness.

"There is nothing more important than life and health. There is a need to ensure timely treatment of breast cancer symptoms instead of ignoring the conditions," he said.

Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi emphasized that people should adopt the right diet plan and do exercises regularly.

On the occasion, Iqra University VC Dr Wasim Qazi said awareness is essential to reduce the rapidly increasing number of breast cancers and expressed that this is a good sign that PPT is playing a key role in this regard.

He encouraged that awareness sessions about breast cancer can help in the prevention of the disease and mentioned that conducting such awareness seminars will promote awareness which will have a positive impact on society.

KU Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Nusrat Idrees said lack of awareness is one of the major reasons for the rapid increase of breast cancer in the country.

She advised that girls and women should not feel shy if they feel any symptoms related to breast cancer and must share with their mothers, sisters, husbands, and friends and consult doctors for a cure at the earliest.

The focal person for the Pink Ribbon Campaign and faculty member of KU Centre of Excellence for Women's Studies Dr. Asma Manzoor mentioned that the purpose of the seminar was to provide awareness to students studying onncampus about breast cancer and hope that it will help them in identifying the disease.

The seminar also had a question and answer session in which the students asked various questions about the symptoms and treatment of breast cancer.