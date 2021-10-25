Late MPA Nishat Daha laid to rest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (N) MPA Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha, who passed away on Saturday, was laid to rest on Sunday.

Provincial minister for agriculture Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi, MNAs Ahmed Hassan Dehr, Iftikhar Nazeer, DC Zaheer Sherazi, DPO Muhammad Waseem and hundreds of people hailing from different walks of life attended the funeral ceremony , held at ground adjacent to Rescue 1122 office.

According to family sources, he was ill for last few months. Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha was a senior politician . He remained winner in elections 2008, 2013 and 2018. In 2008, he won elections on PPP ticket. However, in Elections 2013 and 2018, he secured victory on PML N ticket. However, Nishat Daha, remained more close to PTI after his differences with PML N. He held various meetings with CM Punjab Usman Buzdar and expressed confidence in policies of PTI government.