Late PML-N MPA's Death Condoled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 06:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah, Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister, offered condolences to the family of the late Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Punjab and Parliamentary Secretary Chaudhry Arshad Javed Warraich in Sialkot.

He visited the house of the late MPA and offered Fateha. He also went to grave of Arshad Warraich, laid floral there and offered Fateha.

