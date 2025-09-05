Open Menu

Late Sowing Trials Of Pearl Millet Launched At ARI DIKhan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in partnership with the Agricultural Research Institute (ARI) Dera Ismail Khan has initiated late sowing trials of pearl millet (Bajra) to assess its adaptability and yield performance under delayed planting conditions.

While talking to APP here Thursday, Head of the Food and Technology Department at ARI, Sahibzada Arshad Saleem Saddozai, said the trial would help in determining suitable varieties of pearl millet for late sowing and provide options for both grain and fodder production.

He noted that pearl millet was a climate-resilient crop with the potential to meet fodder shortages in arid and semi-arid regions.

He further said that such research initiatives would not only support farmers facing delayed sowing seasons but also contribute to ensuring food and fodder security in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Officials at ARI expressed confidence that the ongoing trials would generate valuable results for the farming community and strengthen the region’s agricultural resilience.

