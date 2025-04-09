Late Taj Haider's Funeral Prayers To Be Offered At 1:30pm In Yasrab Mosque
Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2025 | 12:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2025) The funeral prayers of the Central Secretary General of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Taj Haider will be offered at Yasrab Mosque at 1:30pm Today, April 09, according to a Sindh Chief Minister's Spokesman.
The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah arrived at Medicare Hospital soon after the news of Tah Haider's death.
The Chief Minister was accompanied by Provincial Ministers Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab and Senator Waqar Mehdi.
The Chief Minister personally transferred the body of PPP leader Taj Haider to Yasrab Mosque, the Spokesman added.
