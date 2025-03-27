Late teacher’s daughter gets Rs 1.6m on Ombudsman’s intervention

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) A woman, the daughter of a late Primary school teacher (PST), got relief on the orders of Punjab Ombudsman here Friday.

Earlier, she had been struggling for about one-and-a-half years, requesting the education authorities to clear dues of her late mother.

Complainant Tehzeeb Fatima informed Advisor/In-charge Punjab Ombudsman Office Multan Mahmood Javed Bhatti through an application that her mother Musarrat Nazir was a PST teacher at government girls primary school Shamsabad, when she died on Apr 27, 2023.

She said, she had sent an application one-and-a-half years ago to Education Department to create an OSD post after her mother’s death, but all her attempts in pleading her case fell on deaf ears. Following this, she filed a complaint with the office of Punjab Ombudsman Multan regional office.

In response, the Punjab Ombudsman issued orders to the Education Department to create an OSD post. The department complied with the orders and paid dues worth over Rs 1.6 million to the complainant.