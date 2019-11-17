Late veteran actor Shafi Muhammad Shah was remembered on his 12th death anniversary

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Renowned film and television actor Shafi Muhammad Shah was remembered on Sunday on his 12th death anniversary, actors and fans across Pakistan paid tribute to the late actor.

Shafi Muhammad Shah died on November 17, 2007, the demise of veteran actor Shafi Mohammad Shah has not only his family mourning the loss but all those who watched Pakistani plays the world over, different private news channels reported.

His sudden death due to cardiac arrest in Karachi caught all and sundry off guard since he had a lot to deliver and died with his boots on. Shafi, who was born at Kandiaro, Sindh in 1949, began his career as an actor after completing his Master's from the University of Sindh, Jamshoro.

Among his friends and kins he was recognized with the name of "Shah jee", he idolized the late actor Mohammad Ali and after polishing his skills at Radio Pakistan, moved to Lahore and stayed with the great actor in order to land roles in films.

Shafi Muhammad was blessed with the best suited voice for the radio and he always duly expressed the emotions while delivering the dialogues for the audience of radio.

Born in Kandiaro, Sindh; Shafi started his career from Radio Pakistan Hyderabad. He had honed his acting skills by taking part in plays broadcast on the radio.

Pakistan Television play Urta Asman, directed by Shahzad was his debut performance. Teesra Kinara was his first popular television play: Shafi became a household name.

He earned accolades for his acting in many plays, especially Chand Girahan, Dairey, Aanch, Bund Gulab and Mohabbat Khawab Ki Surat. Shafi acted in all mediums of entertainment, from radio, theater to films and television.

During his 30-year career he had performed in over 50 drama serials and over 100 television plays in the urdu and Sindhi languages on different television channels.