ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Muhammad Amin Ansari, father of late Zainab from Qasur endorsed on Monday "The Zainab AlretApp" launched in 2018 as helpful in search of such missing children.

Talking to APP he said that all stakeholders should play their role to create an awareness campaign to download and use free android application #ZainabAlertApp to instantly report missing children.

He appreciated Sindh police chief to launch the Zainab Alert app at the Central Police Office (CPO) and Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR).

He also said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Mahar has done great work to highlight the importance and need of such an app to save the lives of the future generations through the use of modern information and communication.

Muhammad Amin Ansari also said that the purpose to launch this massive awareness campaign was to educate, sensitize and create awareness about child rights protection and prevent human rights violation.