UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Late Zainab's Father Endorses ZainabAlertApp As Helpful

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 11:50 AM

Late Zainab's father endorses ZainabAlertApp as helpful

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Muhammad Amin Ansari, father of late Zainab from Qasur endorsed on Monday "The Zainab AlretApp" launched in 2018 as helpful in search of such missing children.

Talking to APP he said that all stakeholders should play their role to create an awareness campaign to download and use free android application #ZainabAlertApp to instantly report missing children.

He appreciated Sindh police chief to launch the Zainab Alert app at the Central Police Office (CPO) and Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR).

He also said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Mahar has done great work to highlight the importance and need of such an app to save the lives of the future generations through the use of modern information and communication.

Muhammad Amin Ansari also said that the purpose to launch this massive awareness campaign was to educate, sensitize and create awareness about child rights protection and prevent human rights violation.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Alert 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Criteria-based domestic player contract categories ..

14 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate important projects in KP

15 minutes ago

GCC welcomes agreement to release prisoners in Yem ..

36 minutes ago

No Muslim can compromise on Prophet (PBUH)'s digni ..

45 minutes ago

Six sports establishments fined at weekend for non ..

49 minutes ago

UAE Press: UAE&#039;s space programme will have fa ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.