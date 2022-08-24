Latest agriculture practices imperative to ensure food security: UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Promotion of the latest agriculture practices is imperative to increase per acre production and address the challenge of food security.

This was stated by University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan on Wednesday while talking to Senior Management Course National Institute of Management Islamabad delegation at Syndicate Room.

The delegation was led by Dr Naila Jabeen. Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that it was the need of the hour to translate the knowledge into goods and service. He expressed his concern that a farmer's son does not want to become a farmer due to low profitability. He said that the university was reaching out the farming community to promote the latest agricultural technologies and practices that will help in boosting up the productivity and farmers' income.

"We should focus on alternative crops also for better income," he opined. He said, "We are importing edibles items worth $10 billion that is a matter of concern for the country". He was of the view that the poverty alleviation was directly linked to the agriculture development. He said that this year, the country had faced devastation due to floods that had played havoc with agriculture sector. He also briefed the delegation about the UAF working, history, research work, and the issues of the agricultural sector.