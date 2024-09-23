- Home
Latest Article In Israeli Newspaper Further Exposed Imran's Links With Jewish Lobbies: Daniyal Chaudhary
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Daniyal
Chaudhary said on Monday that the recent article published in Israeli
news had further exposed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan
Jewish lobbies.
Addressing his first press conference after assuming charge as
parliamentary secretary, Daniyal Chaudhary said that Israeli newspaper
Jerusalem Post through an article written by Harry Richer has once
again exposed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Chairman Imran Khan's
Zionist connection.
Barrister Daniyal said that in the article, the newspaper had clearly
stated that Imran Khan was the only leader in Muslim Ummah who could
play a central role " in changing both public opinion and military
policy" in Pakistan towards Israel.
He said that Zionist lobbies believe that Imran Khan and his party
could represent Israel in Islamic world in a better way.
He remarked that Imran was already representing Jewish sentiments as
his children were with them and he had supported Zac Goldsmith against
Pakistani Sadiq Khan in London mayoral elections.
He lamented that whenever Pakistan was on the path of stability, the
anti-Pakistan lobbies became active to weaken it.
Daniyal Chaudhary said that the article had connection with the
lobbyist firms hired by Imran Khan on behest of India in the US to
weaken Pakistan. He said that the objective of Imran Khan was to run a
defamation campaign against Pakistan in international media and get
legislation done against Pakistan in the US Parliament.
He alleged that the firms hired by Imran were involved in activities
against Pakistan's interests and they formulated strategies to weaken
it economically. They were also involved in conspiracies to weaken
Pakistani armed forces which were not only defending it against
external threats but also internal conspiracies.
He said that the objective behind May 9 attacks and burning the
monuments of martyrs was to weaken the spirit of patriotism among the
forces.
He said that PTI leader Rauf Hassan was also found involved in anti-
state propaganda.
He said that the May 9 conspiracy was hatched to create hatred against
the national institutions.
He quoted JUI-F Amir Fazlur Rahman as saying in a talk show that he
had been saying for many decades that Imran Khan and his party were in
the hands of zionists who were working to weaken Pakistan.
Referring to a PTI Minister's statement about fake licences of PIA
pilots, he said it ruined the national airlines within no time.
He
questioned on whose instructions that anti-Pakistan statement was
given. Similarly, he said that chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
announced to hold talks with the regime of Afghanistan, bypassing the
federal government.
Daniyal Chaudhary also referred to the book of late Hakeem Saeed who
had written that Jewish lobbies had selected Imran to safeguard their
interests in this region and they had invested hundreds of billions
of Dollars on him.
He said that many Muslim countries like Libya, Palestine, Lebanon and
Iraq were destroyed and anti-Pakistan forces were hellbent to weaken
its armed forces to target Pakistan in future.
He said when the enemies failed to weaken armed forces, they tried to
weaken it economically. He said that Imran's supporters claim that
Pakistan could not be run without Imran and they incite the youth to
burn everything if Imran was not its prime minister.
He said that the PTI leadership believed in spreading hatred and
anarchy in the state, as famous religious scholar Dr Israr had
predicted that Imran would be imposed as Jewish agent.
He said that the PTI was trying to create differences between the
provinces for political gains.
He said that the PTI leadership was unable to digest the improvement
in economic indicators as inflation had fallen from 24 per cent to
single digit and interest rate was reduced to attract investment. He
recalled that when the government was holding talks with the
International Monetary Fund for loan agreement, the PTI supporters
were holding a sit-in outside IMF head office to scuttle the process.
He said that due to the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and
the vision of the heads of national institutions,Pakistan was fast
moving towards stability. At this critical time, the Israeli newspaper
had written that Imran could be the best advocate for promoting the
Abraham Accord narrative in Pakistan.
He made it clear that now it was not a personal conflict, rather it
was a religious conflict and the entire Pakistani nation and all
institutions were united against anti-Muslim Zionist thinking.
Replying to media persons' questions, he said the Parliament was the
supreme institution, which had the right of legislation and the
judiciary could interpret the Constitution, but it could not rewrite
it.
He said that the price of wheat and other edible items were reduced
and inflation had decreased and relief was given to power consumers
in electricity bills.
