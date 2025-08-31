Latest Barrage data released for Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell has released the latest data on water inflow and outflow at Sindh's barrages on Sunday morning.

According to the Sindh Irrigation Department, the current water flow at the barrages is as follows:

Guddu Barrage: Upstream inflow of 322,819 cusecs and downstream outflow of 307,956 cusecs.

Sukkur Barrage: Upstream inflow of 303,480 cusecs and downstream outflow of 252,110 cusecs.

Kotri Barrage: Upstream inflow of 273,844 cusecs and downstream outflow of 244,739 cusecs.

Duty officials are continuously monitoring the water flow at the barrages to ensure safe passage of water and prevent any potential flooding.