Latest graduates set to become global ambassadors for Saudi Arabia

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :A second group of graduates are set to become ambassadors for Saudi Arabia around the world after completing a special training programme.

Students who completed the latest round of the Salam Program for Cultural Communication will represent the Kingdom at international forums as part of an initiative to raise the country's global profile.

The scheme aims to develop the personal skills of trainees so that they can confidently speak on behalf of their country at conferences, seminars and meetings throughout the world.

Through a series of courses and workshops, the students are provided with the necessary knowledge and information to carry out the objectives of the project on an international stage.

Rawan Al-Qarni joined the programme in order to be able to represent the Kingdom at international forums, talking to Arab news said it had developed her capabilities in a number of fields.

These included how to deal with controversial media campaigns against the Kingdom, learning the rules of etiquette and international protocol and public speaking techniques for the effective and clear delivery of messages.

Another student of the programme, Fahd Al-Abdul Aziz, said that he hoped to use his new skills to promote the true image of the Kingdom and spread the spirit of global, cultural and inter-religious communication.

He said that the programme had been particularly helpful in giving him the opportunity to interact with officials and experts in the fields of communication, public relations, international protocol and intercultural communication.

He recommended that any young person wishing to serve their country should join similar programmes to enhance their personal skills and capabilities to influence others.

Rana Al-Awni said it had been a "great honour" to take part in the training initiative which she said had given her a range of new personal skills to represent the Kingdom. In addition, she had benefited from the expertise of lecturers and from a wide variety of visits organized as part of the programme.

Omar Al-Shammari said he joined the programme to develop his personal skills, noting that the workshops and courses had helped to achieve his aims.

He further said that the young people taking part in the programme would now be able to confidently represent the Kingdom at events around the globe and become top ambassadors for their country.