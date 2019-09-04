UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latest Graduates Set To Become Global Ambassadors For Saudi Arabia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 09:10 AM

Latest graduates set to become global ambassadors for Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :A second group of graduates are set to become ambassadors for Saudi Arabia around the world after completing a special training programme.

Students who completed the latest round of the Salam Program for Cultural Communication will represent the Kingdom at international forums as part of an initiative to raise the country's global profile.

The scheme aims to develop the personal skills of trainees so that they can confidently speak on behalf of their country at conferences, seminars and meetings throughout the world.

Through a series of courses and workshops, the students are provided with the necessary knowledge and information to carry out the objectives of the project on an international stage.

Rawan Al-Qarni joined the programme in order to be able to represent the Kingdom at international forums, talking to Arab news said it had developed her capabilities in a number of fields.

These included how to deal with controversial media campaigns against the Kingdom, learning the rules of etiquette and international protocol and public speaking techniques for the effective and clear delivery of messages.

Another student of the programme, Fahd Al-Abdul Aziz, said that he hoped to use his new skills to promote the true image of the Kingdom and spread the spirit of global, cultural and inter-religious communication.

He said that the programme had been particularly helpful in giving him the opportunity to interact with officials and experts in the fields of communication, public relations, international protocol and intercultural communication.

He recommended that any young person wishing to serve their country should join similar programmes to enhance their personal skills and capabilities to influence others.

Rana Al-Awni said it had been a "great honour" to take part in the training initiative which she said had given her a range of new personal skills to represent the Kingdom. In addition, she had benefited from the expertise of lecturers and from a wide variety of visits organized as part of the programme.

Omar Al-Shammari said he joined the programme to develop his personal skills, noting that the workshops and courses had helped to achieve his aims.

He further said that the young people taking part in the programme would now be able to confidently represent the Kingdom at events around the globe and become top ambassadors for their country.

Related Topics

World Student Young Saudi Arabia Media From Top Arab

Recent Stories

Drone launched by Iranian-backed Houthi militia to ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Liberian FM

10 hours ago

Russia to Provide Evidence to UN Probe on Idlib At ..

9 hours ago

UAE athletes shine in finals of Abu Dhabi Showdown ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish counterpart review lat ..

10 hours ago

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces participation i ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.