Latest Machine To Be Provided For Boat Building Skills In Gwadar: DC Kabir

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:37 PM

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Major (retd) Abdul Kabir on Wednesday said latest machine for development of boat building skills would be provided soon in order to enhance skills of youth in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Major (retd) Abdul Kabir on Wednesday said latest machine for development of boat building skills would be provided soon in order to enhance skills of youth in the area.

He expressed these views while inspecting various model of boats which was made by local expert Fareed.

District Literacy Social Welfare Officer Obaidullah Baloch and concerned officials of the Social Welfare Department were also present on the occasion.

DC said skilled youth are an asset of any society and he would provide all possible encouragement to the skilled youth.

He also appreciated the efforts of Fareed, saying latest machine for the development of boat building skills would be provided soon so that other youths could also learn from the skills of the local youth and would get opportunities of employment in the area.

He said maximum opportunities would be provided to the youth to promote this skill and industry at the local level.

Earlier, a delegation led by District General Secretary of Balochistan Awami Party Gwadar Nematullah Hoth met Deputy Commissioner Gwadar in his office.

The delegation also greeted the Deputy Commissioner Gwadar on his appointment and informed him about their issues faced by them in the area.

Deputy Commissioner Major (retd) Abdul Kabir also assured the delegation that he would take measures for solving the problems of the people and fishermen of Gwadar and also play his role in ensuring timely completion of ongoing development schemes for the welfare of the people.

