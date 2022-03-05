UrduPoint.com

Latest Medical Facilities For Masses Mission Of Govt: Nadeem Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Punjab Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi on Saturday said that provision of latest medical facilities for masses was a mission of the provincial government

Addressing Punjab Convention as a chief guest organized by Pakistan Health Support Staff at Nisthar hospital, he said that provincial government was not only making new hospitals but also providing latest medical equipments at hospitals in order to ensure best medical facilities for masses.

He said the provincial government has already provided best facility in shape of Health Card, through which each family could get free medical treatment of upto Rs one million.

He said the people could get their treatment from government as well as from the private hospitals through the Health Card.

Qureshi added that the development projects of health sector were being completed on priority at South Punjab.

He said the development work was continued at Nisthar-II, Mother and Child Hospital, extension of Cardiology hospital and cardiology hospital at Dera Ghazi Khan.

