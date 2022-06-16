UrduPoint.com

Latest Mobile Testing Laboratory Of Food Authority Inaugurated At Buner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Latest Mobile Testing Laboratory of Food Authority inaugurated at Buner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :A latest Mobile Testing Laboratory of Food Authority KP has been inaugurated at Buner District on Thursday.

The laboratory was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Buner, Nasarullah Khan at a ceremony held there.

DC Buner appreciated the role played by Food Authority in ensuring provision of safe and quality food in the province.

The new laboratory, he continued, will help in examining the quality essential food items being sold in the district.

Earlier, a briefing was also given to Deputy Commissioner Buner about functioning of the mobile testing laboratory.

He was informed that the laboratory can conduct tests of more than 20 different food items and can give results in minutes.

