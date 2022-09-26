UrduPoint.com

Latest MRI Machine Inaugurated At Jinnah Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Latest MRI machine inaugurated at Jinnah hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday inaugurated the latest Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine at the Jinnah Hospital and also reviewed its functioning.

Jinnah hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Yahya Sultan, Ejaz Gohar and other faculty members were present on the occasion.

Dr Yasmin appreciated all those who made efforts for ensuring the facility of latest MRI machine in the hospital.

Talking to the media, she said that development works were being completed in all public hospitals of the province.

She said that 23 big government hospitals were being constructed in Punjab and 11 hospitals were for mother and childcare.

The minister said that all out efforts were being made to improve the conditionof all public sector hospitals in the province besides provision of free medicines.

Related Topics

Punjab Media All Government Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevaili ..

GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevailing political situation

10 minutes ago
 Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

34 minutes ago
 Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aur ..

Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aurangzeb in London

44 minutes ago
 Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

2 hours ago
 Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

4 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.