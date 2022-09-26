Latest MRI machine inaugurated at Jinnah hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday inaugurated the latest Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine at the Jinnah Hospital and also reviewed its functioning.

Jinnah hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Yahya Sultan, Ejaz Gohar and other faculty members were present on the occasion.

Dr Yasmin appreciated all those who made efforts for ensuring the facility of latest MRI machine in the hospital.

Talking to the media, she said that development works were being completed in all public hospitals of the province.

She said that 23 big government hospitals were being constructed in Punjab and 11 hospitals were for mother and childcare.

The minister said that all out efforts were being made to improve the conditionof all public sector hospitals in the province besides provision of free medicines.