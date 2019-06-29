Latest security system for approved for PINS

The latest security system has been approved for installation at the Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences (PINS)

This was stated by PINS head Prof Dr Khalid Mahmud, while presiding over a special meeting at his office here on Saturday. He said that 110 modern closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras would be installed at a cost of Rs1.30 crore, and work had already been started in this regard.

The professor said that a control room had been designed to ensure fool-proof monitoring, where each and every person and activity would be scanned with maintenance of record.

He said that efforts were under way to maintain the standard of the prestigious institution, and the new security system would prove a great help in that regard.

Prof Khalid said that patients from all across the country come to the Institute for treatment. He expressed his determination that all patients would be facilitated at the PINS and no stone would be left unturned in that regard.