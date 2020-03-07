Latest surgery for hearing-impaired kids to be started soon at Nishtar hospital

Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Prof Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, said that the latest 'Cochlear Implant Surgery' will be started soon at Nishtar hospital for hearing - impaired persons

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Prof Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, said that the latest 'Cochlear Implant Surgery' will be started soon at Nishtar hospital for hearing - impaired persons.

He said that hearing power is a big blessing by Almighty Allah.

VC NMU Prof Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha expressed these views while addressing a symposium held in connection with World hearing day at Nishtar Medical University.

He said that latest surgery will help to make hearing - impaired kids normal and useful citizens of the society.

Head of ENT ward Nishtar Medical University Prof Dr Saleem Sheikh said that� if such hearing impaired kids diagnosed timely then they could be averted from disability.

He said that surgery for hearing - impaired kids will be started soon at Nishtar hospital.

On this occasion, Pro VC, heads of various departments of Nishtar hospital and large number of students participated.

