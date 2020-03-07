UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latest Surgery For Hearing-impaired Kids To Be Started Soon At Nishtar Hospital

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 12:54 PM

Latest surgery for hearing-impaired kids to be started soon at Nishtar hospital

Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Prof Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, said that the latest 'Cochlear Implant Surgery' will be started soon at Nishtar hospital for hearing - impaired persons

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Prof Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, said that the latest 'Cochlear Implant Surgery' will be started soon at Nishtar hospital for hearing - impaired persons.

He said that hearing power is a big blessing by Almighty Allah.

VC NMU Prof Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha expressed these views while addressing a symposium held in connection with World hearing day at Nishtar Medical University.

He said that latest surgery will help to make hearing - impaired kids normal and useful citizens of the society.

Head of ENT ward Nishtar Medical University Prof Dr Saleem Sheikh said that� if such hearing impaired kids diagnosed timely then they could be averted from disability.

He said that surgery for hearing - impaired kids will be started soon at Nishtar hospital.

On this occasion, Pro VC, heads of various departments of Nishtar hospital and large number of students participated.

APP /sak1200 hrs

Related Topics

Hearing World Saleem Sheikh From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs dealt with 20.44m items of luggage o ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey, Russia to Discuss Joint Patrols in Syria's ..

3 minutes ago

ABISE bans sale of pocket guides,other material in ..

3 minutes ago

China exports plunge on coronavirus epidemic

35 seconds ago

Widespread rain and heavy snowfall in Hazara, bloc ..

38 seconds ago

Two apartment buildings in South Korea quarantined ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.