Latest technology being used for Muharram processions security: Qazi Jamil

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman Tuesday said capital police are utilizing all available resources including the latest technology for the security of Muharram ul Haram processions so that citizens can worship without any fear or apprehensions.

"All the SPs and SDPOs will be in the field and aerial monitoring of the sensitive processions and Majalis via Drone Cameras is also be ensured, he said.

The capital police expressed these views during his visit to G-9 procession to review the security arrangements.

He was flanked by DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP Operations Dr Syed Mustafa Tanwir on the occasion.

The top cop said the procession is passing through its traditional route amid very tight security.

He said Islamabad police is providing the processions foolproof security. "The SSP Traffic Syed Karar Haider along with his force has blocked all the roads leading to route of main procession," he said adding diversions have also been placed to divert traffic on alternative routes.

He said Bomb Disposal Squad is also checking the route with help of latest equipment's and gadgets to thwart any attempt of terrorism.

Moreover, he said, Islamabad police are also monitoring the route of procession through safe city cameras.

He further said SSP Operations Dr Syed Mustafa Tanwir has been directed to put security on high alert till culmination of mourning procession. He said prohibition of mobile phone use during duty hours is only for police officials so that police officials can perform their duties with better concentration for the security of citizens. The police chief appreciated and gave "Shabaash" to all officers and Jawaans for excellent duty and hoped for the same passion during upcoming processions.