'Latest technology may help increase cotton production'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Director Agriculture (Extension) Punjab Dr Ishtiaq Hussain said that the latest technology

Chairing a meeting at AARI here on Saturday, he said that 50 per cent increase was witnessed in cotton productively in Punjab last year after using drone technology with the guidance of agriculture scientists.

He said that China was at the top in cotton producing country because it was using the latest technology and artificial intelligence to control pest attacks on cotton crops.

"If we use the latest technology and China model with artificial intelligence, we could succeed

in obtaining 8 million cotton bales from Punjab", he added.

Director Central Cotton Research Institute Multan Dr Naveed Afzal said that cotton was the major

crop which could help in fetching precious foreign exchange for the country by increasing

its textile export in addition to catering its domestic needs.

The meeting after thorough discussion also approved “Increase in cotton production” project 2024.

Director General Agriculture Plant Protection Punjab Dr Ghulam Abbas, Chief Scientist Agriculture Research Institute Multan Dr Ghulam Sarwar, Chief Scientist NIAB Dr Manzoor Hussain, Director Agriculture Adoptive Research & Training Punjab Chaudhary Mushtaq Ali, Director Agriculture (Extension) Faisalabad Chaudhary Abdul Hameed, Deputy Director Plant Protection Faisalabad Dr Amir Rasool, Deputy Director Agriculture Information Faisalabad Dr Asif Ali, Deputy Director Adoptive Research Punjab Muhammad Javaid, Dr Muhammad Asif, Dr Jahanzaib, Dr Muhammad Iqbal Bandesha, Dr Sagheer Ahmad, Kashif Nadeem Bhutta and others were also present in the meeting.