Latest technology use to help tackle challenges: IG NH&MP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Inspector General Khalid Mahmood Friday said that shortage of resources could be addressed through effective use of the latest technology to cope with challenges and further enhance performance of the department.

He said that until the installation of speed monitoring cameras at highways, the NH&MP patrolling officials should use video cameras and cell-phones to monitor the road users.

He expressed these views while addressing the 12th probationers passing-out parade of 372 newly inducted NH&MP officers including 39 women at the Motorway Training College, Sheikhupura. About 11 officers of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Transport Department also participated in the six-month training programme.

The IG said that a decision about cancellation of licences of habitual violators of traffic rules and laws would soon be made, adding that the NH&MP had gained access to tracking system of public service vehicles to better monitor them.

He said that the matter of increase in salaries of NH&MP officials had been sent to the government, adding that the NH&MP Training College had emphasised special focus on competency and professional development during the training.

The IG NH&MP also shared salient features of the newly launched road safety campaign '#No More' for safety of commuters and enforcement of traffic laws and said that through the campaign, strict legal action was being taken against over-speeding motorists and reckless drivers.

He also expressed his desire that all stakeholders including the public at large, should participate in the campaign for protection of human lives.

Later, the IG NH&MP, along with Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam, distributed rewards among position-holder training officers.