Latest X-Ray Machine Installed At Rural Health Center: CEO Health

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 03:20 PM

Latest X-Ray machine installed at rural health center: CEO Health

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :District health authority on Sunday installed latest X-Ray machine at rural health center (RHU) Muradabad to ensure best health and free tests facilities for masses of the rural areas here.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Mehr Iqbal said that provision of basic health facilities for masses was top priority of the government and all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose. He said that the local people were demanding for test facilities at the rural health center. He said that health department utilizing all possible resources to provide best medical facilities to masses under the vision of provincial government.

District President PMA Muzaffargarh Dr Hassan Raza Hashmi, General Secretary Dr Athar Kaleem, Dr Maqbool Alam, Incharge Rural Health Centre Dr Jamshaid Bukhari and other concerned officers were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

