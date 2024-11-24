Open Menu

'Latha Kabootar' Adds Charm To Multan's Spiritual Landscape

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM

'Latha Kabootar' adds charm to Multan's spiritual landscape

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) In the City of Saints, sacred shrines stand as enduring symbols of spiritual heritage, and among these sanctuaries, wild pigeons, known locally as 'Latha', have become a fascinating part of the culture.

These birds are not just admired for their beauty but revered as 'Faqeer Pigeons', embodying devotion and spirituality. Visitors to the shrines scatter grains for them, and within moments, thousands of pigeons descend from the skies, creating a mesmerising scene of harmony and reverence.

These pigeons have a historical and cultural significance that dates back to the Mughal era when Emperor Akbar made pigeon keeping a royal tradition. Their role extends beyond aesthetics and spirituality, as wild pigeons are also believed to have significant health benefits.

Herbalist Hakim Hafeez Baloch highlights their meat's medicinal properties, recommending it for boosting immunity and treating cold-related illnesses or paralysis.

Roosting on shrines and ancient structures, these free-spirited birds add a mystical charm to Multan's rich spiritual landscape. For devotees like an elderly man at the shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani, feeding these pigeons is a daily act of faith. "They are not just wild birds; they are Allah’s chosen ones," he says, reflecting the deep reverence these pigeons inspire.

The wild pigeons of Multan are more than just a part of the scenery; they symbolise freedom, faith, and a unique cultural bond, keeping alive a timeless tradition in this historic city.

Related Topics

Multan Immunity Man From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

21 hours ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

21 hours ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

21 hours ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

22 hours ago
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

23 hours ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

1 day ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

1 day ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

1 day ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

1 day ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan