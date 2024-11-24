'Latha Kabootar' Adds Charm To Multan's Spiritual Landscape
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) In the City of Saints, sacred shrines stand as enduring symbols of spiritual heritage, and among these sanctuaries, wild pigeons, known locally as 'Latha', have become a fascinating part of the culture.
These birds are not just admired for their beauty but revered as 'Faqeer Pigeons', embodying devotion and spirituality. Visitors to the shrines scatter grains for them, and within moments, thousands of pigeons descend from the skies, creating a mesmerising scene of harmony and reverence.
These pigeons have a historical and cultural significance that dates back to the Mughal era when Emperor Akbar made pigeon keeping a royal tradition. Their role extends beyond aesthetics and spirituality, as wild pigeons are also believed to have significant health benefits.
Herbalist Hakim Hafeez Baloch highlights their meat's medicinal properties, recommending it for boosting immunity and treating cold-related illnesses or paralysis.
Roosting on shrines and ancient structures, these free-spirited birds add a mystical charm to Multan's rich spiritual landscape. For devotees like an elderly man at the shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani, feeding these pigeons is a daily act of faith. "They are not just wild birds; they are Allah’s chosen ones," he says, reflecting the deep reverence these pigeons inspire.
The wild pigeons of Multan are more than just a part of the scenery; they symbolise freedom, faith, and a unique cultural bond, keeping alive a timeless tradition in this historic city.
