LATI Office Bearers Meet Police High Ups

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 12:21 AM

LATI office bearers meet police high ups

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :A meeting between the high ups of Police and Landhi Association of Trade and Industry (LATI) office bearers was held on Tuesday.

The office bearers of LATI hailed the efforts of law enforcement agencies of maintenance of peace in the city, according to a news release.

SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur informed the meeting that steps would be taken to increase the security of industrial zone.

He said the number of CCTV cameras and police patrolling in the area would be increased.

Chairman LATI said the efforts of Malir Police to eliminate crime in the district were commendable.

