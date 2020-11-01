Latif Kakar urges for timely completion of ongoing projects

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Secretary for Urban Planning and Development (UP&D) Department Abdul Latif Kakar Sunday urged concerned officials to take measures to ensure timely completion of ongoing growth schemes with standard for provision of facilities to public.

He expressed these views while talking to officers during inspecting on-going schemes at Kachhi Faizabad and Sibi Road projects.

He said on special directives of Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar, he was visiting respective areas including Sibi, Kachhi, Dalbandin, Khuzdar, Lasbela and Kalat districts to review works of ongoing projects aimed to timely complete them with standard in the areas.

Secretary UP&D Department said that it was imperative to expend the department's offices to the divisional level in order to collect the date of homeless people for provision of housing facilities.

In this regard, recommendations have been sent to Chief Secretary Balochistan for further processing, he said.

Abdul Latif Kakar also directed the officers to take possible steps to ensure the completion of the schemes with standard which were included in the PSDP of the UP&D Department as soon as possible so that the people could be benefited from the completion of these development projects in their areas.