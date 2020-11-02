UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latif Kakar Urges For Timely Completion Of Ongoing Projects

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Latif Kakar urges for timely completion of ongoing projects

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Secretary for Urban Planning and Development (UP&D) Department Abdul Latif Kakar Sunday urged concerned officials to take measures to ensure timely completion of ongoing growth schemes with standard for provision of facilities to public.

He expressed these views while talking to officers during inspecting on-going schemes at Kachhi Faizabad and Sibi Road projects.

He said on special directives of Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar, he was visiting respective areas including Sibi, Kachhi, Dalbandin, Khuzdar, Lasbela and Kalat districts to review works of ongoing projects aimed to timely complete them with standard in the areas.

Secretary UP&D Department said that it was imperative to expend the department's offices to the divisional level in order to collect the date of homeless people for provision of housing facilities.

In this regard, recommendations have been sent to Chief Secretary Balochistan for further processing, he said.

Abdul Latif Kakar also directed the officers to take possible steps to ensure the completion of the schemes with standard which were included in the PSDP of the UP&D Department as soon as possible so that the people could be benefited from the completion of these development projects in their areas.

Related Topics

Balochistan Road Faizabad Sibi Kalat Khuzdar Lasbela Dalbandin Sunday From Housing

Recent Stories

‘National Festival for Tolerance and Coexistence ..

1 hour ago

ADIPEC Awards 2020 goes virtual for milestone 10th ..

1 hour ago

NPCC ranked Middle East’s Top EPC Contractor

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss relati ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Startup Hub launches programme to fast track ..

3 hours ago

Expo Centre Sharjah delays 17th SteelFab to June 2 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.