Latif Kapadia Memorial Welfare Trust Signs Contract With Paymob As Their Official Payment Gateway For Convenient Donations

Lahore (Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023) LKMWT, a welfare trust providing health care to the underprivileged in Karachi, announced that they have secured the services of Paymob, a digital gateway for convenient payment processes.

Mr. Raza, Head of Enterprise Business at Paymob, Head of Operations LKMWT Farman Ahmed Khan, and Ms. Nigarish Raihan, Manager Partnerships and Communications at LKMWT shook hands to officially announce the onboarding.

This ease in payment method will provide a hassle-free experience for donors who are looking to donate for a good cause and helping LKMWT in ensuring a healthier community.