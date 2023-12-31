Latif Khosa’s son arrested, police denies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Latif Khosa’s son, Khurram Latif Khosa, was arrested on Sunday, according to family members.

However, a spokesman said Khurram Khosa had not been arrested by the police.

Earlier, a case was registered against Khurram at Mozang Police Station on a complaint of Sub-Inspector Mustansar Mehmood. The FIR said Khurram Khosa, along with other lawyers, attacked a police team on December 29. According to the FIR, armed accused assaulted Inspector Sarwar and Sub-Inspector Ali Raza near Turner Road.

Sardar Latif Khosa posted a video statement on the social media regarding the arrest of his son. However, the police later denied that Khurram had been arrested.