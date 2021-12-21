UrduPoint.com

Launch Of 28 Interesting Books For Children At Pakistan Learning Festival Held At Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 03:27 PM

Launch of 28 interesting books for children at Pakistan Learning Festival held at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

At the three-day Pakistan Learning Festival for children and teachers organised by ITA

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th December, 2021) At the three-day Pakistan Learning Festival for children and teachers organised by ITA, a selection of 28colourful and excitingchildren’s books, produced in ten Asian, MENA and African countries by RtR and adapted into Sindhi by ITA under this project were launched bySaeed Ghani, Provincial Minister for Information and Labour, in the presence of co-hosts the President of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Ahmed Shah and Secretary School Education and Literacy Department Government of Sindh (SELD) Ghulam Akbar Laghari.


Translators and editors of these 28 books into Sindhi include well-known names such as Mahtab Akbar Rashdi, Attiya Dawood, Zaffar Junejo, Yasir Qazi, Zaib Nizaman and Khalid Azad.

These books translated into Urdu and Sindhi, are being translated into more regional languages.

The books have been distributed in Urdu to 2000 schools /institutions across Pakistan, they are poised to be transmitted on TeleSchool-PTV for the nation in the coming weeks.
The Pakistan Literacy Project (PLP) is a partnership between Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA) and Room to Read (RtR), a non-profit that has benefitted children across 20 countries.

Around the world, there is a literary chasm where translations are concerned. When literature gets translated into different languages, it is in fact an act of building bridges not only between countries but also within a country such as ours where over seventy languages are spoken.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Education Ita Government Asia Labour

Recent Stories

China's Shanxi posts robust foreign trade

China's Shanxi posts robust foreign trade

44 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

44 minutes ago
 PAC examines highlighted audit pas of NHA

PAC examines highlighted audit pas of NHA

44 minutes ago
 Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures close higher

44 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

44 minutes ago
 Philippines reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, lowest ..

Philippines reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since May 2020

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.