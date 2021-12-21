Launch of 28 interesting books for children at Pakistan Learning Festival held at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

At the three-day Pakistan Learning Festival for children and teachers organised by ITA

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th December, 2021) At the three-day Pakistan Learning Festival for children and teachers organised by ITA, a selection of 28colourful and excitingchildren’s books, produced in ten Asian, MENA and African countries by RtR and adapted into Sindhi by ITA under this project were launched bySaeed Ghani, Provincial Minister for Information and Labour, in the presence of co-hosts the President of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Ahmed Shah and Secretary School Education and Literacy Department Government of Sindh (SELD) Ghulam Akbar Laghari.



Translators and editors of these 28 books into Sindhi include well-known names such as Mahtab Akbar Rashdi, Attiya Dawood, Zaffar Junejo, Yasir Qazi, Zaib Nizaman and Khalid Azad.

These books translated into Urdu and Sindhi, are being translated into more regional languages.

The books have been distributed in Urdu to 2000 schools /institutions across Pakistan, they are poised to be transmitted on TeleSchool-PTV for the nation in the coming weeks.

The Pakistan Literacy Project (PLP) is a partnership between Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA) and Room to Read (RtR), a non-profit that has benefitted children across 20 countries.

Around the world, there is a literary chasm where translations are concerned. When literature gets translated into different languages, it is in fact an act of building bridges not only between countries but also within a country such as ours where over seventy languages are spoken.