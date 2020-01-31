UrduPoint.com
Launch Of Ehsaas Kifalat Programme Step Towards Creation Welfare State : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 03:26 PM

Launch of Ehsaas Kifalat programme step towards creation welfare state : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that Ehsaas Kifalat programme was a step towards the realization of the goal of welfare state under which over 7 million women would get Rs2000 per month.

In a tweet, she said this step was reflective of Prime Minister's vision of "One woman, one account", which would prove a milestone in empowerment of women.

She said that launch of Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kifalat Card was another step towards establishment of welfare state.

She said that Naya Pakistan was based on the feeling for the poor segment of the society.

