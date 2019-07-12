UrduPoint.com
Launch Of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme Practical Step To Provide Shelter To Homeless: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that launch of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme was a practical step by Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide shelter to the homeless.

In a tweet, the SAPM said that this scheme has given a new hope and confidence to the poor and low income segments of the society and would become a means for realization of their dreams.

She said that this scheme would become a catalyst for promotion of several industries related to housing.

She said the new scheme was an important step towards creation of a welfare state.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to lay foundation of a state which instead of protecting the interests of the rich, works for betterment of its citizens.

